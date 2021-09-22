Why Did Trump Sue His Niece, The New York Times, and 3 Reporters?

Former President Trump, who has been involved in thousands of lawsuits over his lifetime, filed a new lawsuit on Sept. 21. In the suit, he takes on his niece, Mary Trump, along with The New York Times organization and three Times reporters.

The primary accusation of Trump’s lawsuit is that three investigative Times reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russell Buettner, pressured Mary Trump to procure and release confidential documents about Trump’s tax returns .

What to know about the Mary Trump lawsuit

In a 2018 Times article, reporters claimed that Trump wasn't a self-made billionaire like he led the public to believe. In it, they provided documentation showing how his father Fred Trump had given him $413 million through his real estate empire, much of it through clever schemes to avoid full taxation.

The article brought the three reporters a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2019. The judges that year said that their reporting had “revealed a business empire riddled with tax dodges,” according to The New York Times.

The current lawsuit doesn't mention a 2020 Times report that said Trump hadn't paid federal income taxes for 10 of the previous 15 years. It focuses solely on the 2018 article and says that Mary Trump shared confidential information, based on agreements regarding the late Fred Trump’s estate.

It also claims that The New York Times reporters knew that Mary Trump was under a confidentiality agreement but pursued her as a source anyway.

In a tweet by reporter Craig, she defended herself.

