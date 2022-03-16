Why Did Permanent DST Fail in the '70s? Pros and Cons, Explained

On March 15, the U.S. Senate approved a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent. If passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Biden, the bill would end the two time changes per year starting in 2023. Named the Sunshine Protection Act, the proposal has support from Senate members but might get shut down by the House of Representatives, especially because the country has tried permanent DST before and it didn’t work out. Why did permanent DST fail in the past?