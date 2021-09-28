Two Regional Fed Presidents Are Retiring—Who Will Replace Them?

Both Rosengren (Boston) and Kaplan (Dallas) resigned today over their trading activities. The assumption is they will be replaced by less hawkish Presidents. So effectively the Fed tapered itself today and has probably shifted a little more dovish.

In Boston, Kenneth Montgomery will take over for Rosengren as interim president and CEO. Montgomery is currently the Boston Fed's first vice president and chief operating officer. The Federal Reserve has a standard procedure that states that the VP will fill the head role if the president steps down. The hunt for an official successor is on.