Boston Fed CEO Eric Rosengren's Net Worth Is in the Millions

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Eric Rosengren is stepping down due to worsening health issues. In the 35 years Rosengren has been with the bank, 14 years of which he’s been president, he has amassed a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Rosengren announced on Sept. 27 that he will retire on Sept. 30—nine months before his planned retirement scheduled for June 2022. In a letter to Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell, Rosengren, 64, said that the long hours and stress from working on COVID-19 pandemic relief programs for money market mutual funds and small businesses took a toll on his kidney function. He qualified for the kidney transplant list in June 2020. He has had a kidney condition for years.

“It has become clear that I should aim to reduce my stress so that I can focus on my health issues, and postpone for as long as possible my need for kidney dialysis,” Rosengren said in the letter to Powell. “It has been an honor to serve at the Federal Reserve System, in a job where one can be constantly engaged in pursuing the economic and financial well-being of the country and New England. I know that my colleagues will build on our progress, and continue making a difference for the public we serve.”