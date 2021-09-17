Federal Reserve Members Can Trade Individual Stocks, but for How Long?

Officials of the Federal Reserve throughout the U.S. are being questioned on their trading activity. Fed chair Jerome Powell is directing the central bank to delve into trading practices for regional members who trade individual stocks en masse.

Technically, Fed officials can trade stocks despite having access to insider information. But should they be able to? The ethical quandaries surrounding the issue are coming to light.

The issue in regional Fed presidents' portfolios

Last week, the central bank launched an investigation into the personal investments of senior Fed officials. The biggest issue seems to lie with regional Fed presidents, some of whom are investing hundreds of thousands to millions into individual stocks.

This rings alarms for insider trading. A spokesperson for the Fed said the investigation will lead to tightening of standards and rules. "The Board will make changes, as appropriate, and any changes will be added to the Reserve Bank Code of Conduct," they told reporters.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan is perhaps the most pivotal example. In 2020, Kaplan traded more than $1 million in individual stocks, capitalizing on the boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in Pfizer, Chevron, AT&T, and other stocks.