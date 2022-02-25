Zola Co-Founder Shan-Lyn Ma Enjoys Building Products That Offer 'Genuine Joy'

If you’ve set up a wedding website through Zola, you have Shan-Lyn Ma and Nobu Nakaguchi to thank. The duo co-founded Zola in 2013. (The ownership of Zola, a privately-held company, isn't public knowledge.)

As Zola explains in its company story, Ma and Nakaguchi launched the venture after a year of feeling “buried deep in outdated, inconvenient, and impersonal wedding registries” amid seemingly endless weddings for friends and family.