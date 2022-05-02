The Suez Canal Is Reaping the Benefits of Maritime Trade’s Recovery

On Feb. 28, 2022, the Suez Canal announced a hike in canal tolls by up to 10 percent for both laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1. And starting May 1, 2022, these rates are set to be revised again, which could result in an increase of up to 20 percent for many types of vessels. This is in addition to a 6 percent tariff hike for most types of vessels, implemented on Feb. 1 2022. Who owns the Suez Canal?