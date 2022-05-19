Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Is Coming Back, but Without Animals

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Is Coming Back, but Without AnimalsBy Ade Hennis
May. 19 2022, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
After a hiatus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced it's making a comeback. Who owns Ringling Bros?
Using animals in circus acts has been heavily criticized by the public, and was one of the reasons why the company shut down. Ringling now plans to not use animals for its future acts.
Kenneth Feld
CEO, chairman
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Kenneth Feld is the CEO and chairman of Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. Feld Entertainment also owns Disney on Ice and Monster Jam.
Birthdate: Oct. 31, 1948
Education: B.A. in management from Boston University
Spouses: Bonnie Turen Feld
Children: Nicole Feld, Alana Feld, Juliette Feld
Who owns Ringling Bros.?
Feld Entertainment, a live show production company, owns Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus,, having acquired it in Nov. 1967. Kenneth Field serves as the CEO of the family-owned company, which was originally called Irvin & Kenneth Feld Productions.
Feld Entertainment sold Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to Mattel in 1971 for $50 million in Mattel stock. Feld managed the company throughout that transfer of ownership, and then in 1982, Feld bought the circus brand back for $22.8 million. After repurchasing the company, Feld Entertainment had a collection of tour show brands, including Walt Disney’s World on Ice and Holiday on Ice.
What's Kenneth Feld’s net worth?
Feld has a net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and his family owns shares of Feld Entertainment as well. He has served as the CEO for multiple decades now.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is making a comeback
Known as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is making a comeback after closing its doors in 2017. The circus show started in 1871 and was a popular attraction for over a century. On May 21, 2017 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the company had what was thought to be its last show ever.
Various factors contributed to the circus shutting down, such as increasing operating costs, low attendance rates, and animal rights activists calling out the animal abuse that happens at circuses. Ringling announced on May 18 that it will be returning to touring after a six-year hiatus. According to the company’s website, it will re-open in the fall 2023.
Leading up to the return, the entertainment franchise plans to release toys, collectibles, games, and more to consumers. It's also working on theme parks, touring exhibitions, and a documentary that will give people a behind-the-scenes look at Ringling shows.
The circus has designed a new logo, bought new technologies, and recruited new talent for its roster. In 2023, tickets will go on sale in April, rehearsals will begin in June, and the tour officially launches in September.
How to audition for the Ringling Bros.
Ringling already has over 1,000 applications for its worldwide audition tour. Those interested in trying out for the circus can visit Feld Entertainment’s website. To apply, you must be at least 18 years old. The brand is looking for those with an athletic, entertainment, or musical background.