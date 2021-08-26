Who Owns Politico? Axel Springer Acquisition, Explained

Politico has been providing news on all things politics and policy since 2007, and it has done so independently. The independent news source pride has given Politico a lot of merit over the years. Now, Politico has leaned into a new parent company, German publisher Axel Springer SE.

What's the deal with Axel Springer's billion-dollar buyout of Politico, and will it change how the digital publication divulges the news?

Axel Springer buys out Politico for more than $1 billion

German media mogul Axel Springer has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Politico for more than $1 billion. The deal includes the acquisition of Protocol, which is Politico's tech news arm.

Alex Springer and Politico have already been involved in a partnership, but the new acquisition takes things full circle. The conversation for a full-fledged acquisition started this summer, and the agreement has moved forward.

Breaking: Axel Springer is about to announce that it is acquiring Politico. $1 billion is the ballpark figure... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 26, 2021

Politico reports employing 500 journalists across its operations (including Protocol). Robert Allbritton, the owner and founder of Capitol News Company (the existing parent company of Politico prior to Axel Springer deal finalizations), told reporters, "It became steadily more clear that the responsibility to grow the business on a global scale, to better serve the audience and create more opportunities for our employees, might be better advanced by a larger company with a significant global footprint and ambitions than it could be by me as owner of a family business."

