Cloudera stock opened sharply higher on June 1 after KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to acquire the company at $16 per share, which is a premium of 24 percent over the closing prices on May 28. What happens to Cloudera stock after the buyout?

Cloudera is valued at $5.3 billion in the all-cash transaction. The company’s shareholders would receive $16 in cash for every Cloudera share that they hold. However, the transaction is subject to shareholder approval. That shouldn't be a problem since activist investor Carl Icahn, who holds an 18 percent stake in the company, supports the transaction.

As for Cloudera stock, before the buyout is completed, it will trade near the $16 price level. In all likelihood, the stock should trade at a slight discount to the buyout price before shareholders approve the merger.

In a buyout, the company that's being acquired ceases to exist as a publicly-traded company. After the Cloudera acquisition is completed, KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice would take the company private. There's a possibility that in the future the private equity companies might again look at taking Cloudera public. There have been multiple such instances where private equity companies have again taken the company public.

Cloudera stock has sagged since the IPO.

Coming back to Cloudera, it hasn’t added much shareholder wealth. The company priced its IPO at $15 per share in 2017. Before the buyout offer, it was trading below the IPO price. Even the buyout price is only $1 above the IPO price.

Intel paid $30.94 per share for Cloudera in 2014 and the IPO was eventually priced at less than half of what Intel paid. Cloudera has been plagued by weak financials and tepid growth. However, the financials have been improving.

