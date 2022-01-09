How Does Dutchie Make Money, and Who Are Its Founders?

Dutchie was founded by brothers Ross and Zach Lipson. Ross came up with the idea after trying to purchase a pot product in Oregon. After being forced to wait, he felt that things could be done better if marijuana dispensaries were to allow customers to place orders online. He shared the idea with Zach and they agreed to try it out. Dispensaries were excited about the opportunity to take online orders, and Dutchie quickly grew its merchant base.