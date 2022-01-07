Umbrella Insurance: Do You Really Need It?

Umbrella insurance is quite cheap compared with other types of insurance. According to the Insurance Information Institute, you may be able to lock in $1 million of umbrella coverage for anywhere between $150 to $300 per year. For the next million, you can expect to pay $50 to $75 for coverage of each additional million dollars after that. The low cost is because no payments are made until after the coverage limits of all other applicable policies have been exhausted.