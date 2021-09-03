Why Doesn't Homeowners Insurance Cover Floods? Here's the Real Reason

There are some technicalities that could lead your homeowners insurance provider to cover water damage. One example is if storm winds cause a tree to fall on your house and leaves your residence exposed to rainwater and causes water damage. This isn't in the same category as flooding.

However, if the flood itself causes the tree to uproot or knocks it over, the tree falling on your house isn't going to be covered. That's because the flood caused it and not strong winds from the storm. Again, insurance companies consider a flood to be a gradual event, even when the impact feels extremely sudden.