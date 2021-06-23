What to Expect When Forbearance Protections End

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. residents have been protected from foreclosures and evictions. Millions of homeowners are lingering in forbearance and awaiting the expiration of protections on June 30.

What's happening on June 30, and how can people prepare—if at all? First of all, due to a recent announcement, they have another month at least.

However, on June 23, 2021, the NY Times reported the administration planned to extend that moratorium for another month to allow more time for legislators to distribute federal pandemic housing aid.

Six additional months of forbearance before foreclosure for anyone who enters forbearance by June 30

On February 16, the Biden administration announced an extension and expansion of forbearance and foreclosure relief programs. This move included extending a few key programs through June 30:

Forbearance means that the homeowner isn't paying their mortgage. Forbearance is the step before foreclosure, where a person loses their home for not paying their mortgage.

Why the end of forbearance protections matter in the larger housing market

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government isn't allowing banks or landlords to foreclose or evict tenants. All of this expires on June 30, which means that we're going to have a flood of foreclosures and evictions (depending on whether the resident is buying or renting).

By April 25, 2.2 million homeowners had taken advantage of this program to enter forbearance and gain additional protection from foreclosure. This is in addition to the more than 4 million mortgages in forbearance in the U.S. in May 2020.

Many of these homeowners will be able to get back on their feet in time to save themselves from foreclosure, but that won't be the case for everyone. Unless the government extends the protections, people will have to scramble for housing.

