Who Gets the House in a Divorce? Marital Property, Explained

As Lawyers.com points out, states follow either community property laws or equitable distribution laws. In the former, divorce assets are split evenly, 50-50. In the latter, assets are divvied up fairly — but not necessarily evenly — according to a judge’s assessment.

According to FindLaw, Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin are community property states, while the rest of the states of the U.S. are equitable distribution.