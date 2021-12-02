Tesla Unveils a Cyberquad for Kids—Holiday Delivery Isn't Guaranteed

Tesla Unveils a Cyberquad for Kids—Holiday Delivery Isn't GuaranteedBy Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 2 2021, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Electric vehicle company Tesla has unveiled its new electric vehicle for children, the Cyberquad for Kids. Although the company doesn't guarantee holiday delivery, families with $1,900 to spend on the ATV-like kids' vehicle could order the Cyberquad today.
The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a smaller version of the full-size Cyberquad Tesla showcased alongside the Cybertruck, is available for purchase on the U.S. Tesla Shop right now. There's an estimated 2–4 week shipping window. Here’s what interested buyers need to know about the Cyberquad.
What does the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids offer?
The Cyberquad can handle up to 150 pounds of capacity and it's officially recommended only for kids who are 8 years old or up.
As far as speed goes, the Cyberquad has two forward-driving speed settings—up to 5 miles per hour and up to 10 mph. It can also move up to 5 mph in reverse.
The electric vehicle range for the Cyberquad is 15+ miles, although that’s an estimate that can vary depending on factors like the rider’s weight, the type of terrain covered, and the vehicle’s speed.
Charging is simple—just plug the charger into the battery. When charging from zero, the Cyberquad battery might require up to 5 hours to fully charge.
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has a hefty price tag.
Tesla, founded by ultra-billionaire Elon Musk, is selling the kids’ Cyberquad at the lowest price for any of its vehicles, although $1,900 is still significant for what's essentially an electric toy. Although the original Cyberquad that Musk unveiled alongside the Cybertruck in 2019 is only intended for purchase by Cybertruck buyers, you can order a kids’ Cyberquad now.
If you’re hoping to receive the Cyberquad in time for the holidays, the company doesn't promise holiday delivery. Tesla estimates 2–4 weeks for shipping. Customers in Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico are out of luck since Tesla only ships within the 48 continental United States via FedEx Ground.
The accepted payment methods in the U.S. Tesla Shop are Apple Pay, American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa.
What if I want to return the Cyberquad?
The Tesla Cyberquad does have a return policy and warranty, but they’re relatively limited. Customers can only return the Tesla Cyberquad within 14 days of delivery, and it must be in “new, unopened condition.” So, for people who just want to try out the Cyberquad, that isn't possible—it’s yours once it has been opened.
Besides the strict rules about not opening the Cyberquad if you expect to return it, recognize that your shipping fees aren't refundable. Also, you will incur a 15 percent fee for restocking, the company states.
The Tesla website notes that the Cyberquad comes with a limited one-year warranty.
What are the shipping estimates for the Cybertruck?
Tesla’s Cybertruck, which inspired the full-sized Cyberquad and kids’ version, has been delayed so far until the end of 2022, TechCrunch reported. Tesla hasn't officially said whether the full-sized Cyberquad will start shipping then as well.