Game Developer Behaviour Interactive Set to Release NFTs Based on Popular Video Game

Exclusive NFT releases are generally celebrated by those who are collectors, but Behaviour Interactive’s announcement of its NFT release has received heavy criticism. Behaviour Interactive, the owner of popular video game Dead by Daylight, has partnered with Boss Protocol to release collectibles based on the game. Where can you buy Dead by Daylight NFTs?

Consumers of the video game are upset with the NFT collection announcement for many reasons. One reason is that consumers think in-game content is tied to the NFT release, and that in-game developments were used to promote the NFT release.

Another concern is that PC video game platform Steam bans all games that are involved with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Dead by Daylight is currently on the Steam platform, so some wonder how the NFT collection will disassociate itself from the video game when the NFT is tied to in-game rewards for players.

How "Dead By Daylight" became so popular

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror video game that was first released in June 2016. The concept of the game is a one-versus-four landscape, where the single person plays the role of a killer, and the other four are survivors that must avoid the killer and attempt to escape. The game is available on all platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Swedish game developer Starbreeze Studios was the original creator and publisher of Dead by Daylight. It's a publicly traded company (Star_B) listed on the Swedish stock market. Behaviour then purchase the rights of the popular video game for $16 million dollars in 2018.

Behaviour, a Canadian-based video game developer, is responsible for helping produce some of the most famous video games of all time, including Tetris, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, and Fallout Shelter.

The company is estimated to have annual revenue of $124.2 million. The Dead by Daylight video game had over 200,000 downloads in Sept. 2021, amounting to over $100,000 in revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Behaviour worked with Boss Protocol over several months to adapt in-game models for use as NFTs and approved them prior to the release of Pinhead in DbD. The NFTs have a chance to grant access to the #Hellraiser chapter of DbD. pic.twitter.com/3ZZKq3uPYN — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 18, 2021