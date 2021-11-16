Where Is Jeff Lowe Now? Update on ‘Tiger King’ Subject’s Legal Woes

Judging where Jeff Lowe is now in his life—and his dramatic year so far—there could be an entire Netflix docuseries about him alone. But Tiger King fans will at least see more of the zookeeper in the hit docuseries’ second season, which hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

For starters, Lowe and wife Lauren seem to be on better terms with his now-imprisoned associate Joe Exotic. He told TMZ on Nov. 15 that most of the evidence against Exotic is fabricated.