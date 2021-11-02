Allbirds Uses Sustainable Materials—Is It a Good Investment?

If you’re an investor who shares the same mission as Allbirds and believes in the company, it may be the right time for you to invest. Allbirds plans on going public on Nov. 3 with its shares priced at $12–$14. Allbirds is offering 19.2 million shares and is valuing itself at around $2 billion, though some think that the valuation may be too high. Allbirds reported that its revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $61 million, compared with $47.2 million in the same quarter the year prior.