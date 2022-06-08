Omicron Booster Will Likely Be Available Late Summer 2022

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has become the dominant strain in the world and in the U.S. The subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to gain ground in the U.S. Omicron and its growing subvariants have weakened the protection provided by the existing booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. The newer subvariants are much better at dodging the immune system. Moderna’s promising trial results for its new booster vaccine for the omicron variant are exciting. When will the omicron booster be available?