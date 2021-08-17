When Will Lucid Cars Be Available in the U.S.?

Lucid (LCID), an EV (electric vehicle) company, is out to compete with Tesla in the luxury EV market. Tesla has been in the business for years, is already profitable, and has won over many loyal customers and investors. But many investors still have doubts about Lucid (LCID) stock and are sitting on the sidelines because the company doesn’t have a car on the market yet. When will Lucid deliver cars, and when will they be available in the U.S.?