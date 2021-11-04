When Will Loan Rates Go Up? They’re Already Starting To Rise

The Fed announced on Nov. 3 that the Fed's rates are staying near zero, but that doesn't mean borrowing costs are stalling. Loan rates are expected to rise, but when?

Here's the projected timeline for loan rate increases, including the costs that are already rising.

The Fed initially instituted an intense bond-buying program to smooth out the economy during the pandemic, especially by limiting borrowing costs. As the economy recovers, these stimulus measures are coming to an end.

The Fed has announced it will begin tapering its asset purchases by $15 billion per month, starting in late November. The program will extend through summer 2022, when the pandemic-era asset purchasing will have run out.

Tapering aside, the Fed is keeping Federal interest rates near zero, which proves that the Fed rate isn't the only factor for borrowing costs. Asset purchasing and tapering also impact loan rates .

Columbia University Business School assistant finance professor Yiming Ma told reporters that loan rates are already increasing for long-term borrowing, and that the increases are "going to continue as the implementation starts actually happening." Bankrate tells us that 30-year fixed-rate home mortgages have already risen by 3.24 percent.

What to expect in the coming months

Though no timeline has been indicated for tapering, nine of 18 U.S. central bank policymakers project borrowing costs will need to rise in 2022. *This represents a hawkish tilt by a central bank* that sees inflation running this year at 4.2%, more than double its target rate. — Svsfinmart (@Svsfinmart1) September 23, 2021

According to LendingTree, mortgage refinancers are currently seeing annual percentage rates (APRs) around 2.31–2.85 percent for a 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgage, respectively.

But that window of opportunity won't last long. As borrowing costs rise in tandem with tapering efforts, the true cost of a home may increase. However, higher loan rates could also reduce demand in a sweltering hot housing market, driving down the cost of homes themselves. For homebuyers, the transition could be bittersweet.

Meanwhile, home equity lines of credit are likely to remain low. They're currently around 3.87 percent and are expected to stay there over the next few months. By the end of Q4 2021, major housing authorities predicted on average that 30-year mortgage rates would hit 3.14 percent.

