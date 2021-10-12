Mortgages Are Getting Out of Control—Here's Why

In September, Fed officials announced the central bank's plans to taper off from purchasing mortgage-backed securities and eventually increasing the federal rate. The Fed didn't provide a timeline for this, but it was enough to spook lenders .

Mortgage rates aren't directly tied to the Fed rate, but have a strong correlation between 10-year Treasury yields. Rising yields mean higher mortgage rates and, ultimately, more expensive home payments. Generally, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are increasing despite dipping lower on Oct. 12.

It isn't just the Fed that's impacting mortgage rates. It's also a general concern about COVID-19 and the economy. The pandemic caused mortgage rates to plummet in the first place. "While the pace and the volatility will vary due to other factors, we have always been destined to move back toward higher rates as the pandemic subsides, and this week’s case counts suggest it’s subsiding again," Mortgage News Daily's chief operating officer Matthew Graham told reporters.