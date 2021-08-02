What Credit Score Do Mortgage Lenders Use? FICO Score Options

If you’re wondering what credit score mortgage lenders use, you might be surprised to learn that lenders can use multiple credit scores, and those scores can make a big difference in your monthly mortgage payment.

“The difference between a FICO score of 620 and 760 can often be tens of thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) points out on its myFICO website. “A low score can cost you money each month or even cause the home you want to be unaffordable.”