Biden's Mortgage Stimulus Helps Homeowners Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The U.S. government has stepped in multiple times since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance to needy and struggling families. Although there were rumors of a fourth stimulus check , it appears fairly certain that the three stimulus checks are the end of that financial help.

Even though the fourth stimulus check isn’t happening, certain forms of financial assistance are still available to Americans for certain needs. For housing, the Biden administration earmarked $10 billion in housing assistance from the March pandemic relief bill. There have been other forms of relief for renters and homeowners as well.

The deadline to apply for mortgage forbearance was September 30, 2021, so homeowners aren't able to sign up for the program anymore. However, additional assistance is available to help prevent Americans from losing their homes to foreclosure.

Under President Trump and President Biden, homeowners have been able to pause mortgage payments on their homes temporarily due to economic hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mortgage forbearance enabled homeowners to pause mortgage payments for up to 18 months.

Home loan modifications are available

For some homeowners, as mortgage forbearance comes to an end, making their full monthly payments might still be hard even as the job market improves. In July, the Biden administration released information about new modifications to mortgages aimed at easing the financial burden of mortgage payments on borrowers.

As the White House stated in a July press release, “many homeowners will need deeper assistance due to pandemic-related income loss.”

Homeowners with government-backed mortgages (those backed by USDA, HUD, and the VA) are eligible for a reduction in their total payment amount. Where agencies have the authority to do so, they will require mortgage servicers to offer reduced payment options to homeowners who need it.

