When Will Hertz Stock Relist on a Major Stock Exchange?

In May 2020, Hertz Global (OTC:HTZZ) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as 700,000 of its rental cars sat empty during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's rebound over the last year has been significant. Hertz has proven that bankruptcy isn't always the be-all-end-all that it's made out to be. But will Hertz manage to get itself back on a major stock exchange and off the OTC (over-the-counter) market?