Why SpaceX Could Make Elon Musk the World’s First Trillionaire

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, it will be SpaceX, not the hyped electric vehicle company Tesla, that will lift Musk to trillionaire status. SpaceX currently accounts for less than 17 percent of Musk's $323 billion net worth, and this comes after the space company was valued at about $100 billion in a secondary share offering in Oct. 2021, up from $74 billion in Feb. 2021. SpaceX is now the world's second most valuable private business, trailing only China's ByteDance.