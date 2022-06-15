What to Do With Your 401(k) in a Bear Market — All the Details

Switching to primarily cash or liquid assets in your 401(k) too early can make you more susceptible to the pangs of inflation. The cost of living is up 8.6 percent in the year ending in May, and that number only increases over time. The more cash you have during a bear market or recession, the more likely it is that your money will lose purchasing power. As scary as it can be to stay invested in hard times, removing yourself from the emotional rollercoaster of the day-to-day can be beneficial.