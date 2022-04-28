The IRS Has Raised 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022

For 2020 and 2021, the IRS limited how much anyone could put into a 403(b) to $19,500. On Nov. 4, 2021, the agency announced it would raise the maximum 401(k) contribution for 2022, to $20,500. Another 401(k) change for 2022 is that the total maximum contributed by both employees and employers was raised by $3,000, to $61,000.