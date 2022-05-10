Is Beagle 401(k) Safe to Use? A Review of the "Financial Concierge"

If your primary goal is to track down an old 401(k) account and roll it over, you have an alternative that doesn’t require using Beagle. Inactive retirement accounts are usually turned over to your state’s abandoned property portal after a period of two to three years. By visiting MissingMoney.com, navigating to the state search, and clicking on your former or current place of residence, you can find the state’s search portal for unclaimed property. Be aware that there may be tax consequences when claiming an old 401(k) account.