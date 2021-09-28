Verasity Is Changing Gaming With Its VRA Coin and PoV Network

Fraudulent viewership has become a serious problem in content creation and marketing. While some creators have great content and aren't receiving views, they face competitors who use fake views heavily to boost audience metrics. Verasity is one protocol that looks to combat fake views with its VRA token and PoV (Proof-of-View) technology.

We’ve heard of PoW (Proof-of-Work) and PoS (Proof-of-Stake), but Verasity has a unique PoV system that can potentially change how audience monetization works. So far, its VRA coin has the 10th biggest gain of 2021.

What is Verasity?

Verasity is a platform that provides protocol and product layer services for the esports industry and video content creators. Its main products include Verasity.TV, the VeraWallet, its Esports Fight Club, and Verasity Revenues. Verasity.TV is a platform that allows video publishers to monetize their content and earn Verasity’s native token, VRA.

Content creators can earn VRA off of views and advertisements. The platform will pay creators directly for views and the ad developers will pay creators themselves. So, this also allows people to promote advertisements on a user’s video.

Users will be able to watch these videos and earn rewards themselves through the Verasity.TV platform. The TV platform can stream videos from major video websites including YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, JW Player, and more. VRA earnings will be automatically sent to the VeraWallet.

The VeraWallet is Verasity’s native crypto wallet that holds VRA tokens. When users watch videos on the Verasity.TV or Esports Fight Club platforms, VRA rewards usually get sent directly to their VeraWallet. To use Verasity’s platforms, you have to sign up for a VeraWallet account. The company says that any Ethereum wallet or compatible wallet and exchange can be used to fund the VeraWallet. You can also use a credit or debit card to fund the wallet.

The Esports Fight Club is similar to Verasity.TV. You can watch esports tournaments and earn rewards like EFC Points and VRA. Gamers can enter tournaments, many of them with zero cost, and they can win prizes including fiat money, crypto, and more. Video game companies, public figures, and other entities can host gaming tournaments on the platform. The hosts earn profits based on viewership, tournament fees, the number of participants, and advertisements.

The platform says that it had over 10 million views of its esports tournaments. Verasity generates revenue from all of its products. The protocol earns revenue from its esports platform, commissions, advertisements, and transaction fees.