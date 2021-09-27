Entrepreneur and Star Athlete Kayvon Thibodeaux Launches $Jream, His Own Cryptocurrency

It’s the peak of college football season, and Kayvon Thibodeaux may have chosen the perfect time to debut his cryptocurrency. The star football player announced Sep. 23 that he’s launched his own cryptocurrency , $JREAM. The token is named after his JReam Foundation,, which helps disadvantaged youth. Even though he’s still in college, Thibodeaux is no stranger to the crypto space, having released an NFT in Jun. 2021. The Oregon defensive end is just one of many athletes who are diving into the crypto world.

The NCAA recently allowed college athletes to make profits off of their NIL (name, image, and likeness), and while some players have chosen to get paid in crypto, others are making their own. Creating your own crypto is a difficult task, but Thibodeaux found a way and he’s not the only college athlete to do so.

What's $JREAM, and where can it be purchased?

Thibodeaux says the JREAM token isn’t necessarily about making money, but rather a way for fans and others to be involved in an online community learning about crypto. It can only be traded on Rally, a decentralized platform that allows content creators to create their own tokens and NFTs.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Twitter

Rally says it does not charge any transaction or platform fees, and users can simply use their credit card to purchase tokens or NFTs. There has been over $50 million invested into the platform, and the founders and investors make their profits through the circulation of the native token, $RLY.

The JREAM token currently sits around $0.35 and can be purchased with the U.S. dollar. Holders of the coin will reportedly be invited to a shared online community on Rally, as well as a private Discord group. Members will have the chance to earn exclusive merchandise, JREAM tokens, and more. The initial launch released approximately 100,000 tokens in circulation, where 20 percent of the initial sales went toward Thibodeaux’s foundation. It’s expected for there to be eventually 21 million coins in circulation, depending on consumer demand.

As you May know I’ve just launched my own crypto currency, $JREAM coin, named after @thejreamfoundation . This is not an investment. Consider it a membership into exclusive community where you will have access to me as a fan or supporter. https://t.co/KFsYHEEbmo pic.twitter.com/kbJKqfVAXe — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) September 23, 2021