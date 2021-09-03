Is ROX Token a Good Investment? Price Prediction, Explained

If you’re looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode , you might be wondering if Robotina (ROX) is a good investment. The crypto has grabbed many investors' attention following its recent spike. As a result, ROX token's price prediction is in focus right now.

At its current price of $0.0053, ROX crypto has gained almost 300 percent in the past 7 days. If you missed the token’s latest rally, you might want to know how high it can go. Before assessing ROX's price prediction, let’s get familiar with the crypto.

RobotinaROX is a blockchain platform focused on IoT (Internet of Things) and energy management. The platform claims to help users save energy, money, and the planet. ROX is the official token for transactions on the RobotinaROX platform.

Recently, ROX's price exploded after it started trading on Fegex . Some early investors might be moving to book profits. The crypto should rebound after those taking profit have their time and the price has come down enough to attract bargain hunters waiting to buy the dip.

The ROX token price fell more than 50 percent in morning trading on Sept. 3. In the absence of shocking news that could cause investors to sour on RobotinaRox, the decline can be attributed to profit-taking.

Is Robotina (ROX) a good long-term investment?

You might be after ROX's price prediction because you’re trying to figure out if the crypto is a good investment. There are a number of reasons you might want to have the ROX token in your portfolio. First, the price is pocket-friendly right now. At the current price, the token trades at more than a 90 percent discount to its all-time high of $0.093 reached in May 2019.

Perhaps the most attractive part of RobotinaROX is that it gives investors exposure to some of the most popular themes right now—IoT and climate change. IoT promises to make life easier for people around the world. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to accelerate the adoption of IoT.

On climate, extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida are adding to the urgency to combat climate change. RobotinaROX is trying to offer a solution through efficient energy management, which can help control rising global temperatures.

Therefore, if you like the trends in IoT and climate change, the ROX token is worth considering. Further, ROX's price should appreciate as the crypto becomes available on more exchanges. For example, a Coinbase listing could offer ROX a major boost as it has done for many altcoins by increasing their exposure to big investors.

