Luxury Brands Dive into NFTs, Coach Will Release an NFT Collection

Coach China announced on Sept. 24, that it will be partnering with the developers of GQ China to release six limited-edition NFTs. Coach China is a Chinese subsidiary of Coach. André Cohen, the former senior vice-president of Coach International, is the CEO. Along with its Fall 2021 collection “Coach Forever II,” it will release the NFT collection that was inspired by the themed designs. The digital collection will be released on ZKBox, which is a layer 2 NFT protocol platform.