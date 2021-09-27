How Uniswap's Price Could Reach $1,500 in 2030

Cryptocurrencies have made many investors rich and some still have the potential to reward investors in the future. However, whenever investors set out to seek the next cryptocurrency to explode, inflation is usually a big concern.

Therefore, when evaluating Uniswap's price prediction, it helps to also assess the inflation risk it might pose. There are some 611 million UNI tokens in circulation right now. The crypto’s maximum supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens.