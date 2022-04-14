U.S. Markets Are Closed on Good Friday — Here’s What’s Open and Closed

U.S. Markets Are Closed on Good Friday — Here’s What’s Open and ClosedBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 14 2022, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Friday, April 15, 2022, is Good Friday in the Christian tradition, marking the death of Jesus before Easter Sunday’s resurrection celebration. Although it isn't a federal holiday in the U.S., you should be aware that some businesses will be closed for the day. What is open on Good Friday, and what could be closed for the holiday?
One thing to be aware of if you’re an investor is that the U.S. stock exchanges are closed for Good Friday. Although the date of Good Friday varies from year to year, the stock markets are always closed for the holiday. The NYSE and the Nasdaq are both closed each year whenever it occurs.
Government offices, banks, and stores are typically open on Good Friday.
The best thing to do if you’re at all uncertain about whether a certain office or business is open is to call or go online to check that specific location. But here are a few general guidelines to help you plan for Good Friday. These apply in states where Good Friday isn't a holiday.
Government buildings: City, state, and federal government buildings are usually open on Good Friday since it isn't a federal holiday. That also applies to courthouses.
Banks: Most banks remain open on Good Friday, although some may operate on shortened schedules, so it may be useful to check your local branch for details.
United States Post Office: The post office should be open since Good Friday isn't a federal holiday.
UPS/FedEx: Both UPS and FedEx are open for Good Friday (although they’re mostly closed on Easter Sunday).
Stores: Most grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores are open on Good Friday.
Restaurants: Most restaurants in the U.S. remain open on Good Friday (and often on Easter Sunday as well).
Schools: This really depends on the area and the type of school. Public schools aren’t federally mandated to close for Good Friday, although many do. Some school districts opt to take Good Friday and even the Monday after Easter off, possibly attaching them to their spring break.
In the case of religious schools such as those with Catholic or Christian traditions, Good Friday is often a holiday.
The stock market and some libraries are closed for Good Friday.
In the U.S. the NYSE and the Nasdaq are closed for Good Friday, just as they are for other federally recognized holidays.
In addition, public libraries are often closed in observance of Good Friday or they have abbreviated hours.
12 states recognize Good Friday as a holiday.
In the 12 states that recognize Good Friday as an official holiday, it can be more likely to come across closures of businesses and schools. Check with your local businesses, schools, and government buildings for their schedules.
The states where Good Friday is a holiday are: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas. What this means for residents of those states is that often government offices, schools, banks, public libraries, and other services are closed for the day.