“Procession” Exposes “Failed Legal System” in Catholic Sex Abuse Scandal

Tom Vivanio, one of the participants, told Hyperallergic recently that there were “so many lies the Catholic Church has told.” He added, “My abuse lasted from third grade to eighth grade, by at least eight priests. Everywhere I turned, I was told, ‘You can’t say eight priests. That’s too many. People won’t believe you.’ And I’m like, ‘F—k you. I’m the only one telling the truth.’ I got a story to tell, and I’m going to tell it.”