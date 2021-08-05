Understanding the Grey Market IPO—An Unofficial but Legal IPO

Most people have heard of black market buying and selling. It happens with exotic animals, drugs, and even securities. The gist of it is that the trading takes place illegally, but what happens when that line is blurred? When an IPO takes place unofficially but legally, you've got a grey market IPO .

Here's a quick explainer on the IPO grey market to help you understand what goes on before the market draws the curtains.

The IPO grey market, explained

Before we dive into what an IPO grey market is, let's think about how a grey market might operate in a traditional merchandise setting. A small brick-and-mortar shop might sell products from a company, even though they aren't an "authorized dealer." However, they're still acting legally, which makes this a grey market situation rather than a black market deal.

The IPO works similarly. Before the company actually offers its IPO, it might participate in a grey market IPO where investors bid on shares unofficially. This usually takes place with insiders or institutional investors, since retail investors from the general public can't access a company's stock until it's on the market.

While this type of grey market isn't outright illegal, it also isn't regulated, which means that investors are placing a riskier bet simply due to a lack of authoritative protections.

So, why would investors do this? They're basically placing a bet on the company's potential market cap before the IPO goes through. In places like India (home of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI), investors can commit to IPO investments ahead of time. This helps gauge interest, much like an IPO roadshow in the U.S.

Grey market IPOs tend to take place with intimate groups of investors, mostly because they're settled on trust rather than regulation.