What FICA Taxes Are and How They Impact Employers and Employees

The Social Security deduction is 6.2 percent of the workers’ gross salary and 6.2 percent for the employer, for a total of 12.4 percent. The Social Security tax is only levied on the first $142,800 of your earnings. This implies that if you earn $160,000, you won’t pay the 6.2 percent Social Security tax on the last $17,200 of your earnings. Your employer also doesn’t have to pay its share of Social Security tax on the last $17,200 of your earnings.