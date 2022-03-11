What’s a Dead Cat Bounce in Stocks? How It Differs From a Trend Reversal

The S&P 500, with dividends included, almost doubled between 2019 and 2021. Overall, 2021 was a very good year for U.S. stocks. Not only did they record their third consecutive year of double-digit returns, but the year was marked by low volatility. With returns above their historical averages and volatility below the long-term average, 2021 was among the best years for U.S. stocks on a risk-adjusted basis.