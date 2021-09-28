What’s Causing the Global Semiconductor Chip Shortage?

The global chip shortage started in 2018 and 2019. The escalating U.S.-China trade war disrupted the semiconductor supply chains, and then intensified in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those disruptions. Many leading chipmakers and analysts believe the current situation will last through 2022.

A chip shortage that started with a rise in demand for personal computers and other gadgets for work or school from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic is now threatening to snarl automobile production globally.

What’s causing the chip shortage?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is the world's leading contract chipmaker. Its customers include Nvidia, Qualcomm, and AMD. TSM owns just under 53 percent of the foundry business of manufacturing semiconductor chips. The demand for semiconductors surged as the sales of electronic devices increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic and the tech war between the U.S. and China hadn't happened, the demand for semiconductor chips would still be high. Gaming consoles, 5G devices, connected and autonomous cars, and IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets all need growing numbers of more advanced chips. Also, data centers are upgrading their servers to cope with the increasing use of cloud, AI, and machine learning services.

The trade war is causing headaches for several chipmakers. U.S. chipmakers like Micron Technology and Skyworks Solutions were forced to cut ties with Huawei after the U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech giant.

