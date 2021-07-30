What Is Beta in Finance and Stock Markets? Measure, Explained

In investing, risk and returns go hand in hand. To measure the risk, there are several metrics that Wall Street pros use. One of these is beta , which is a measure of systematic risk. What is beta in stock markets and finance? Why is it such a key metric?

Talking of risk, we can broadly divide it into systematic risk and unsystematic risk. As the name suggests, it’s the risk related to the “system,” which in this case is the stock market. Systematic risk is outside the control of the company where you intend to invest. This is also known as a "non-diversifiable risk" since we can't diversify systematic risk by investing in more than one stock.