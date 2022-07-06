A Recession Might Be Necessary to Bring Down Gas Prices

U.S. gas prices surged to their all-time highs in June. While prices have since come down a bit, they are still much higher than what we’ve seen over the last few years. Recession fears have also been rising in the U.S. even as the Biden administration and Federal Reserve don’t see it as imminent. What happens to gas prices in a recession and will gas prices come down in 2022 if a recession hits the U.S. economy?