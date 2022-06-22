What Happens If Russia Takes Over Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv?

As of late June, Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control. Meanwhile, cities in eastern Ukraine remain under intense war-time strife. This includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russia currently occupies a large proportion of the Severodonetsk region. According to the BBC, “Russian officials have said their forces are fighting for the ‘complete liberation’ of the Donbas, which broadly refers to Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Russian-backed separatists held significant territory before the invasion.”