Vitali Klitschko's Boxing and Political Career Helped Boost His Net Worth

Klitschko is one of two boxers in history to successfully defend a championship after the age of 40 and was never knocked down in a single fight throughout his entire career. The career he had was legendary, and it’s reasonable to see why as he stood at 6'7" and weighed around 250–260 pounds while boxing. He only took two career losses and has one of the highest career knockout percentages at 87 percent. According to the Guardian, the boxer earned $60 million in his boxing career.