Wladimir's daughter with American actress Hayden Panetierre lives most of the time in Ukraine with her father, but according to her mother she isn't currently in the besieged country. In a reply to comments on her Instagram, Hayden said Kaya is "safe and not in the [sic] Ukraine.”

[The use of the article "the" before Ukraine is considered a relic of former Soviet rule over the sovereign nation and is therefore no longer widely used by news publications.]