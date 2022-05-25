Russia Has Shut Off Finland’s Natural Gas Supply—What Now?

According to NPR, natural gas accounts for about five percent of Finland’s total energy consumption. Almost all of that supply stemmed from Russia until recently. Gasum says it will use other sources, though it’s unclear what those sources will be. Russia has been providing natural gas to Finland for nearly half a century. As Finnish speaker of parliament Matti Vanhanen said, it’s “a hugely important period between Finland, the Soviet Union and Russia, not only in energy terms but symbolically.”