What Happened to Roland Gutierrez's Eye? Texas Senator Has Black Eye in TV Interviews

“Every time we want to do something in the state legislation, the Republican-controlled legislature says ‘no, we’re not going to do anything.’ People elected me to solve problems, and in this space, I feel so powerless. After we try and we try, we can’t get a modicum of gun sense, and that’s all I’m asking for,” Gutierrez told MSNBC. “If we don’t learn from this, then what are we? What am I doing in Austin if I can’t get Republican colleagues to learn from this.”