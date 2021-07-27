New Oriental Shareholders Flee, China Restricts Tutoring Companies

In December 2018, New Oriental Education & Tech Group (NYSE:EDU) was the place to be. Over the next two years, EDU shares would climb as much as 240 percent. But by early 2021, the outlook for this tutoring and education company was much different.

What happened to New Oriental to cause such serious stock value damage? Is a rebound a surmountable feat?

The context behind New Oriental's massive downfall

The downfall of EDU stock is an almost Shakespearean tragedy. Literature aside, the reality of this once-bellowing tutoring company is grim.

Here's a bit of background. The Chinese government has put a stop to the ever-growing private education sector. The government said that companies are taking advantage of students and families who want to succeed in increasingly competitive schooling.

Specifically, regulations now say that companies that teach core school subjects can't earn a profit, go public via an IPO, or raise money from international (non-Chinese) investors. This is a big blow to the industry, which has swelled to be worth $100 billion since 70 percent of K-12 school kids in China's cities became enrolled in tutoring programs.

