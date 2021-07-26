All About the Green New Deal—Common Myths Debunked

Today, Canada welcomed a second group of 103 Mexican firefighters to help with the country’s wildfires. Canada thanks Mexico for its ongoing support and firefighters for their bravery and effortsin helping us combat the ongoing #BCWildfire . 🇨🇦 🇲🇽

The reality: The Green New Deal doesn't have a bone to pick with cars. Instead, it's gas-guzzling cars it has a problem with. The shift would require EVs and energy-efficient public transport to replace current vehicles.

Myth #1: The Green New Deal doesn't want cars on the road.

The reality: Corporations are one of the key contributors to climate change. That's why Biden has proposed a higher corporate tax and more aggressive capital gains taxes that would impact institutional investors the most. Those causing much of the problem should be held responsible.

Myth #2: The average American will have to pay big bucks.

Myth #3: The Green New Deal would cost more over the long term than inaction.

The reality: Frankly, climate change is an emergency and emergencies are expensive. Trillions of dollars are at stake in lost economic output, stemming from 1.8 percent of the U.S. GDP over the next 80 years.